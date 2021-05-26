“Rose-colored Alchemy” is an exhibition of new and recent works by Chelsey A. Anderson. The exhibition title reflects two problematic and romantically charged concepts, a dreamy biased-reality and a failed science that once attempted to acknowledge both nature and magick.
The show runs from June 2 to 27.
Together these concepts outline the foundation of Anderson’s work, a research-driven exploration of human equity politics defined by an understanding of intersectional and ecological frameworks.
The selected works in “Rose-colored Alchemy” attempt to metaphorically acknowledge not only the presence of the rose-colored glasses, but also the power in taking them off. Also acknowledging that failed sciences will never be forgotten for the important lessons they revealed and pointing to the fact that when proven ineffective their practices were discontinued.
Anderson writes, “I am seeking to understand the spaces where new creations arise and how they can become so easily imbued with privilege and humanity’s baser impulses (i.e. violence, greed, racism, xenophobia and religious intolerance), impulses that exist to beat back our own uncertainty and mortality by lessening others. That said, this work is also defined by the desire to contain and disempower those impulses to create a more equitable future where the whole person and the whole community thrive. Of course, that is not just an affirmation that we can do better, it is an urgent call to challenge systems of power for actual change.”
Anderson views her images as spaces for reflection and meditation, curated through signifiers and metaphors.
“I hope everyone will bring their own life experiences with them when they spend time with this work. Storytelling and inner-reflection are a powerful path to human connection and understanding.”
Anderson is a professional artist with a steady studio practice that has also built a rewarding career in higher education and arts management. She works as the director of events at American University, in Washington, D.C., in the College of Arts & Sciences Office of the Dean. Simultaneously, Anderson is pursuing her second graduate degree, an MFA in Studio Art.
Properly worn masks and social distancing will be required inside the gallery. No receptions are being held at this time.
DISTRICT Arts is at 15 N. Market St., Frederick. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Go to districtarts.com for more information.
