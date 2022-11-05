books-gay-33353f3c-5163-11ed-ada8-04e6e6bf8b19.jpg

“Inciting Joy” by Ross Gay

I began reading “Inciting Joy” in a profound state of doubt.

Yes, I respected its author, Ross Gay, for the whimsy, discipline and defiance that produced his prior essay and poetry collections, “The Book of Delights” and “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude,” which won a 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award. And yes, I was partial to his recognition of violence in poetic works like “Bringing the Shovel Down,” even as I lauded the witness and turning toward each other embodied by “Be Holding,” which won the PEN/Jean Stein Book Award.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription