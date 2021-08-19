Whether it be home life, health, work or economic well-being, studies have shown that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected women across the globe.
“Mentally, people need the connection and community,” said Jennifer Gerlock, vice president of marketing and communications for the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce.
The third annual S.H.E. Week spans Aug. 22 to 27 and comprises 11 virtual and in-person events that celebrate and honor women in the community. The program was developed by The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee and centers on the concept of Strength, Heart and Equality (i.e., S.H.E.).
The 2021 S.H.E. Week is a hybrid of in-person and virtual events and includes two new events: the S.H.E. Pitch competition and the SHERO Awards.
S.H.E. Pitch is a live pitch competition for female CEOs, or what the event calls “S.H.E.-EOs,” and is designed to give women-owned businesses – in the idea or growth stages – cash prizes, publicity and networking opportunities.
The SHERO Awards honor women in the community making an impact by triumphing over adversity, demonstrating extraordinary care for others or leading change in the community. SHERO Awards will be given in three categories: strength, heart and equality.
S.H.E. Week was born from the Women in Business Committee by “a lovely bunch of overachievers,” said Gerlock.
“While serving as the co-chair for the Women in Business Committee at the Chamber in 2019, I pitched the idea for a week-long series of events tied to Women’s Equality Day, which eventually became our first S.H.E. Week,” said Rachael Pashkevich Koontz, who cofounded the event with Dawn Marcoux.
Nominees for the SHERO Awards were chosen by a panel of judges from the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Partners in Trust. Submitter and nominee names were redacted from the applications, which were then reviewed by the panel.
Event organizers encourage women to speak up for themselves and submit an application if they feel it’s warranted.
“There are so many unsung heroes in the community, and we wanted women to know they didn’t have to ask someone else to throw their hat in the ring,” Pashkevich Koontz said. “If you think you deserve one of these awards, let us know. Women can face pressure to do it all on their own, and we wanted to create an opportunity to celebrate local groups doing great things.”
Winners will be awarded at a ceremony on Aug. 27 at Holly Hills Country Club.
“Whether you attend the Aug. 27 awards event or read about the winners online, you’re going to be inspired,” Pashkevich Koontz said. “We hope readers will share those names and stories with others, so the impact continues to grow.”
Planning this event during the pandemic posed a challenge for engaging attendees. The committee had to consider how they would engage with attendees regardless of whether they went to live or virtual events. They honed in on engaging their audience through social media, creating elements that include a social media contest.
The S.H.E. Pitch competition will be held on Aug. 26 at Hodson Auditorium at Hood College and is open to the entire community. Six finalists will compete in front of a panel of qualified judges for the opportunity to launch or enhance their business.
“We [planned] this in a way that we can give back,” Gerlock said.
