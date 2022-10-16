It’s a stunning autumn day at some 9,000 feet above sea level in southern Colorado. An expansive sky stretches from the sandy dunes over which I’m riding on horseback with my 12-year-old son, Henry, and our guide, Amelia, a wrangler at the nearby Medano-Zapata Ranch, where we are staying for a three-day fall harvest festival. In the distance, the yellowing leaves of aspen trees illuminate mountain ridges. The sure-footed horses navigate the dunes with ease. It rained last night, and the dense sand is springy underfoot. But Pickles, Henry’s horse, would prefer to dawdle. Amelia offers clear instruction — “shorten your reins, look where you want to go, give her a kick, let her know you mean it” — and Henry talks to his horse in a gentle voice as he tries to propel her forward.

Earlier, as we walked through the creek bed to approach the dunes, Pickles stayed stubbornly out of the hoof-deep water, testing the resolve of my kindhearted tween. Zapata’s guided horse rides are nothing like most commercial operations; we’re not expected to ride “nose-to-tail” because that’s boring. Out here, we have the entire expanse of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve at our disposal, which means that Henry will have to figure it out on his own (but with Amelia’s encouragement).

