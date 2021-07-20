Sagamore Band will play Celebrate Frederick’s Summer Concert Series from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 25 at the Baker Park Band Shell in downtown Frederick.
The Sagamore Band is a classic rock ’n’ roll band comprised of members with over 30 years of experience performing with other groups up and down the Mid-Atlantic and East Cast. They rock to music ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Springsteen, Steely Dan and Eric Clapton to CSN&Y, Jackson Brown, The Beatles, Chicago and more.
Each show is free to the public, but Celebrate Frederick encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency.
For more information, call 301-600-2841 or visit celebratefrederick.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.