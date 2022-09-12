The paved road turned to gravel, and the potholes increased in size and frequency as we drove toward the trailhead in late July. We parked by two other cars and changed into our hiking boots. The trail snaked upward on a steady incline through a forest of mountain hemlock and western white pine trees until the deep blue waters of Three Creek Lake below came into view. After walking roughly 2 1/2 miles upward, we reached the top of Tam McArthur Rim and absorbed the view of Oregon’s Central Cascades.

This hike was one of the highlights of my 10-day hiking trip to Bend, Oregon. I was visiting two friends, Christy and Jools, who moved to Bend after an 18-month RV trip around the U.S.

