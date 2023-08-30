At Sanctuary: Modern Kitchen, co-owner Kelly Boyer said she’s working to show people that “being allergen-free doesn’t mean being taste-free.” The restaurant prides itself on being the only completely gluten-free eatery in Frederick. It’s also nut-free, and offers menu items safe for those with soy, nut or dairy allergies. But the goal is to serve food that people without allergies or food sensitivities would enjoy just as much, Boyer said. She runs the restaurant on Shab Row with her mother and grandmother, offering frozen entrees for customers to prepare at home in addition to a host of baked goods and eat-in dishes. The establishment fills a gap in the community, Boyer said, especially for those who can’t enjoy most restaurants due to the risk of cross contamination. “These customers need it,” Boyer said. “We really get to learn most of our customers’ stories and create relationships within our community.”
Sanctuary: Modern Kitchen offers allergen-free fare
Jillian Atelsek
Education reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured events
- —
Patricia Weise paints in gouache and watercolor on paper and on cradled clayboard, creating …
- –
Features 12 of the designer's fashions. McCardell, a Frederick native, was a designer who re…
- –
An all-partner show that explores the themes of fall, fall equinox and the changing seasons.…
- –
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
- —
Patricia Weise paints in gouache and watercolor on paper and on cradled clayboard, creating …
- –
Celebrate our strong and proud recovery community. Families are frequently a large part of t…
We welcome community submissions to our calendar. Post your events in the full calendar, under "Calendar & events" above.
Patricia Weise paints in gouache and watercolor on paper and on cradled clayboard, creating …
Features 12 of the designer's fashions. McCardell, a Frederick native, was a designer who re…
An all-partner show that explores the themes of fall, fall equinox and the changing seasons.…
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
Patricia Weise paints in gouache and watercolor on paper and on cradled clayboard, creating …
Celebrate our strong and proud recovery community. Families are frequently a large part of t…
Every Saturday through Oct. 7. Home-made, home-grown. One of the largest farmers markets in …
The Civilian Conservation Corps is one of the most fondly remembered programs of the 1930s. …
8-acre sunflower field with thousands of sunflowers in bloom, 35 varieties. Lots of activiti…
Features 12 of the designer's fashions. McCardell, a Frederick native, was a designer who re…
Search the site
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.