Sanctuary: Modern Kitchen Signature Dish
From left, co-owners Penny Perdue, Kelly Boyer and Christy Boyer pose for a portrait outside of Sanctuary: Modern Kitchen in Frederick on Aug. 4.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

At Sanctuary: Modern Kitchen, co-owner Kelly Boyer said she’s working to show people that “being allergen-free doesn’t mean being taste-free.” The restaurant prides itself on being the only completely gluten-free eatery in Frederick. It’s also nut-free, and offers menu items safe for those with soy, nut or dairy allergies. But the goal is to serve food that people without allergies or food sensitivities would enjoy just as much, Boyer said. She runs the restaurant on Shab Row with her mother and grandmother, offering frozen entrees for customers to prepare at home in addition to a host of baked goods and eat-in dishes. The establishment fills a gap in the community, Boyer said, especially for those who can’t enjoy most restaurants due to the risk of cross contamination. “These customers need it,” Boyer said. “We really get to learn most of our customers’ stories and create relationships within our community.”

Sanctuary: Modern Kitchen

Sanctuary: Modern Kitchen’s signature dish, the crispy chicken sandwich, is displayed on Aug. 4. The dish is entirely gluten-free and is made with chicken, mayo, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles with a side of gluten-free fries.

