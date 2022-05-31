Sarah Higgins is June's featured artist at TAG/The Artists Gallery. Her show, “Between the Lines,” features an exploration of color and texture, separated by black lines.
“The lines are random and spontaneous, but then the problem solving — and fun — begins,” Higgins says. "Shapes are formed, texture is added, and color choices are made. I began introducing texture to the paintings to break up the color and to add dimension to the otherwise flat panel. As a past ceramist my pull toward adding relief to my paintings was too hard to resist. While the black lines separate, they also bring all the elements together creating a cohesive design.”
The show runs from June 3 to 26, and an opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. June 4. Higgins will give at artist talk at 3 p.m. June 12.
TAG is at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. See theartistsgalleryfrederick.com, or call 301-228-9860 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.