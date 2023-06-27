As Marylanders get ready for high times ahead, they might start to feel a little peckish for something more than stone soup (ha ha ha). Lucky for them, Frederick has some restaurants that seem to have had the 420 crowd in mind when they developed certain dishes.
When those Mary Jane munchies kick in, here’s a few food runs I suggest keeping in your rotation.
Hippy Chick Hummus
While giving in to the munchies may not be the most calorie conscious activity, indulging a high appetite at Hippy Chick means while you give in to your craving, at least you’re fueling your body with wholesome nutrition — and locally sourced to boot. Hippy Chick Hummus takes pride in sourcing as many of its ingredients and menu items as locally as possible, repeating the claim that when we eat food that has gone the path less traveled, at least distance-wise, it packs up to 10 times the nutritional wallop. Be that as it may, if fueling your body while enjoying your stoner munchies is what you’re after, Hippy Chick doesn’t skimp on quality or flavor. Maybe while high, you’ll be able to pinpoint just which Frederick County farm those cucumbers were grown in.
You can’t go wrong with their classic falafel wrap. This sucker is huge, a handheld missile that neatly contains a symphony of textures in every bite: the crispiness of baked falafel, the crunchiness of sesame carrots and the creaminess of the hummus (you pick which flavor; they offer several), all swaddled in a chewy spinach tortilla. Every bite will blow your stoned little mind — and possibly have you trying to help your friends understand just how good it is the way you understand it. Don’t worry, if they’re good friends, they’ll probably be doing the same with you.
Get your fix at 237 N. Market St., Frederick. For delivery or curbside pick up, order online.
Fifty Fifty Burgers
The power of the smash burger is hard to resist in the soberest of times. With white American cheese melted on top? That alone can induce drooling from a weed-fueled hunger. But that’s just the starting point of Frederick’s newest gourmet burger joint, 50/50. It’s called that because each patty is 50% beef and 50% bacon, ground and blended into one incredibly crispy and flavorful smash patty.
When you’re Jonesin for a burger, any one of theirs will do, as they are all memorably delicious. But for that 420 sammich, it doesn’t get any more weirdly delicious than the PBPBB&B. Don’t worry about all those letters. The takeaway is this: peanut butter. That’s right, they slather spicy peanut butter all over one of those salty smash patties and top it with sweet pickle slices. Through some kind of alchemy that defies logic, not only does it work, it’s a flavor bomb. Your mouth will explode with happiness. Add Old Bay fries or crispy onion rings to round out the whole package.
Located inside Olde Mother Brewing at 526 N. Market St., Frederick, or find them on the meal delivery service of your choice.
Oh K-Dog & Egg Toast
The newest food stall in the H-Mart food court is almost too good to be true when you’re craving something fried and crunchy and crispy and cheesy and saucy and, really, just all of the things ... conveniently offered on a stick.
Oh K-Dog and Egg Toast is the Korean street food phenomenon that’s taken America by storm. Choose from a few crispy fried exteriors like potato or sweet potato cubes that look like something from Picasso’s cubism period, or try the more classic exterior, which differs from American corn dogs that use a cornmeal batter by using a rice flour batter instead. It renders a completely different texture, making a crispier exterior and chewier interior. The “dog” part can be your choice of a rice cake, a hot dog, a cheese cube or even half and half of hot dog and cheese. And if that’s not enough cheese, they have a cheese mustard for a dipping and drizzle sauce or sweet chili.
The other half of the menu is just as wild and creative with the egg toasts. It starts with fluffy white milk bread or brioche that’s not quite sliced all the way through and carefully stuffed like a pocket with silky scrambled eggs and ham or bacon, topped with avocado. Stoned or not, this will blow your mind. But personally, I’d go with the Teriyaki Toast. It’s a saucy tumble of tender chicken cubes with slices of hard boiled egg fanned over the top. You’ll be thinking about this for the rest of the day.
Situated inside H-Mart at 1063 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Unfortunately no online orders yet, so plan your high in advance, and get this food to go.
Big Papi’s
Perhaps the ultimate 420 food is to be found at Big Papi’s Real Good Tacos. Can’t decide if you want birria tacos or pizza? Or ramen?! Don’t worry, Big Papi’s got you. Why not birria in a quesadilla that’s as big as a pizza? Yes, ma’am. Think you just invented a fusion idea of birria ramen? Slow down — they’ve already got it. For classic munchie stalwarts, don’t overlook the “Papi Fries” or the nachos. Or churros, if you’ve got a sweet tooth. Then there’s the dish that makes me wonder if the idea for it came after one especially epic joint was smoked. Take the idea of elote, that Mexican street corn dish with mayo, cotija cheese and lime, and crush Hot Cheetos all over it. I’m telling you. Papi calls it Loco Street Corn, and it could be quite possibly the most perfectly conceived munchies food ever put on a menu.
Find them at 5711 Industry Lane, Unit 7, Frederick. Online ordering available.
It might be that a little toke can make whatever bag of chips you pick up at the gas station taste positively gourmet, but when time and means allow, you may want to take your cravings to the next level. Whether you plan on going ham with marijuana munchie madness or you’re just hungry for genuinely good eats, with or without a certain herbal-assisted appetite, these gastronomical mashups in Frederick are as tasty as they are tantalizingly creative. Enjoy.
SMDH. Slow day in the news room?
