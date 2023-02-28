daily walk.jpg

Haya Al-Hossain is a Saudi multimedia artist — a painter, poet and filmmaker —currently based in Berlin, Germany. She is a daughter of a Saudi diplomat and grew up all around the world, experiencing many cultures, which has given her insight to create a fresh approach to filmmaking and art in general.

Her paintings, on view in the solo show “Berliner” at Gaslight Gallery from March 4 to April 30, address the inner landscape of multiculturalism with a unique visual language exploring cross cultural directions and choices with Arabic and English language overlays. Her figures are painted gestures, moving in foreign and familiar places. Like her original experimental films, “Ariadne’s Thread” and “I Fall Apart,” her paintings deal with feelings of loss and alienation while traveling alone in strange cities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription