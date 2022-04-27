After two years in pandemic shutdown, Frederick city’s oldest standing building — the Schifferstadt Architectural Museum — has resumed regular weekend tours.
Built in 1758, it was the home of Elias and Albertina Brunner, early German immigrants and pioneer settlers in what would become Frederick County.
A National Historic Landmark, the 264-year-old, two-story stone building is notable not only for its age but for containing a remarkable home heating system that relied on America’s first cast iron stoves to provide clean, safe, energy efficient radiant heat. These “five-plate stoves” were the forerunners of all later cast iron stoves of every configuration.
One of the original stoves remains in the house, the only one known anywhere still to be where it was first installed. These German-invented stoves were popular with well-to-do German settlers but not with the English, who preferred open fireplaces that sent most of their heat up the chimney.
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Schifferstadt’s owner, the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation. The nonprofit was established in 1972 by four area women who hoped to preserve the county’s historic legacy. Two years later, the foundation would rescue the privately owned Schifferstadt from possible demolition and replacement by a gas station. The four were Ann Lebherz, Margaret “Maggie” Kline, Joan “Birch” Hotz and Fritz “Fritsie” Keller, now all deceased. The foundation bought Schifferstadt with a loan from the Maryland Historical Trust.
Guided tours at what is now the Schifferstadt Architectural Museum are available every Saturday and Sunday afternoons between 2 and 5 p.m. Tours are $8, and children under the age of 12 are admitted free. Docents talk about the history of the house and explain its distinctively German architectural features. There is a newly expanded gift shop specializing in period-relevant books, crafts and toys.
The museum is at 1110 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. Visitors may park in the church lot across the street. Learn more at fredericklandmarks.org.
