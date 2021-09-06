Shepherd University’s School of Music will present a master class with Atlanta-based acoustic folk blues musician Veronika Jackson at 1 p.m. Sept. 10.
The class will take place in person in the Frank Center and is free and open to the public, but participants must register in advance.
Jackson has blended the acoustic folk guitar and the history of her culture as an African-American woman to generate her own original and authentic style of music. Described as a rare and unique performer, her smooth and strong interpretive vocals are expressive, and her clear, simple rhythmic clean way of Piedmont blues-style guitar picking compliments her performances.
Those attending the performances in person will be required to follow Shepherd’s current COVID-19 policies. Before attending this or any campus event, visit the school's COVID information webpage to learn what policies are in effect.
For more information about this and other School of Music events, go to the Calendar of Concerts and Events page at shepherd.edu.
