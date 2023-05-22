Photo_4_1649701908435-HR.jpg

Planet Fitness is bringing back its High School Summer Pass program, which invites Maryland high schoolers ages 14 to 19 to work out for free at any Planet Fitness location through Aug. 31.

High schoolers can visit planetfitness.com/summerpass to register for the program. Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.

