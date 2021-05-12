Gaithersburg’s Arts on the Green presents “Scientists Who Are Artists,” an exhibit featuring the work of a group of artists who are also scientists by trade.
Curated by Mary Weiss-Waldhorn, the show features work by three Frederick County artists: Craig Cavin, Robert Strasser and Paul Tooley.
The show opened May 7 and runs through June 26 at the Arts Barn Gallery, 311 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg.
Craig Cavin’s large, representational images of orchids and water lilies, as well as prints of fish created using the Japanese method of Gyotaku, are on display. His work has been influenced by his career as a biologist. He most recently worked on the Biological Control of Exotic, Invasive Weeds and Plant Pathogens at Fort Detrick. Newly retired, he is now immersing himself in his art.
Robert Strasser’s interest lies in environmental biology, particularly dealing with land management, conservation and preservation. He creates ceramic relief images of biological flora and fauna on wall plaques and three-dimensional shapes. He also makes and plays hand drums.
Paul Tooley creates ethereal, stylized watercolors in which color blends into color with very little definition. They are often inspired by his travels and interest in music. Now retired, Tooley was an internationally known scientist who had a 34-year career in plant pathology with the Agricultural Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Additional artists whose work is featured in the show are Thomas Germer, Shyam Rele and Richard Weiblinger.
Viewing hours are by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and select Saturdays. Call 301-258-6394 or email artgalleries@gaithersburgmd.gov. See msac.org for additional information.
