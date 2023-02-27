With a mix of bagpipes, fiddles, accordions and whistles, alongside guitar and vocals, underpinned by driving bass, drums and keys, Skerryvore represent the best in contemporary Scottish tradition.
Over the last 16 years, Skerryvore have brought their performances to audiences across the globe, from their early days in Scottish West Coast halls and bars, to festival crowds in the U.S., Canada, Australia and throughout Europe. Picking up Scottish music’s Live Act of the Year twice on the way, the band’s wide range of influences and talent produce a musically expansive, high energy set. Their six studio albums demonstrate the wide range of influences the individual musicians bring to the mix.
