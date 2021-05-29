TAG/The Artists Gallery will present Rhonda J. Smith's solo show, “Seasons of Grace,” June 4 to 27.
Smith is a practicing artist and retired art professor who lives near Keedysville. She uses nontoxic inks and a nontraditional approach of mounting her large-scale linoleum prints to archival boards.
The Three Graces of ancient mythology inspired Smith for this exhibit. These sisters attended the Goddess Aphrodite and bestowed beauty, charm and grace.
Smith will host a lecture and demonstration of her process at 6 p.m. June 17.
Work by other TAG artists will also be shown during June.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free.
TAG is at 502 N. Market St., Frederick. Learn more at theartistsgalleryfrederick.com, or call 301-228-9860.
In Rhonda J. Smith's words:
Just prior to the COVID outbreak in March 2020 while in New York City, I encountered a reliquary figure from medieval Europe in a gallery. After I returned home, I discovered that this sculpture continued to be part of my thoughts. Out of all the work I saw, it was this medieval sculpture that most intrigued me. Perhaps it was because this object contained something that was meant to empower it and imbue it with significance beyond the sculpture itself. I love the idea that art can empower, protect or heal.
During 2020, the rhythm of the passing months was marked not by travel plans and pursuits, but rather by a slow dawning of the beauty and power of each season. I became more aware of my own slow-paced existence and the role nature played in my enjoyment of each day. Isolated within my own little island of home and community I turned toward nature to provide solace and inspiration. Designing, cutting and printing these “Seasons of Grace” offered an opportunity to meditate on simple pleasures. The grace of each season defined through Muses of charm, beauty and human creativity.
“Seasons of Grace” rejoices in the spirit of nature and the graces that help light our way. May faith, hope, charity and wisdom continue to inspire and motivate what is best in humanity.
