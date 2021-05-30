The Frederick Keys announced the second block of single game tickets and promotional calendar for the 2021 season on Friday. The dates included in this block are for home games June 18 through July 4.
On June 18, the Keys will host Art in the Park, sponsored by Frederick Arts Council. Frederick will wear specialty jerseys designed by Frederick artist Lusmerlin. Jerseys will be available for online and in-stadium bidding and will be auctioned off after the game. The Friday-night game will be followed by the first of six fireworks displays throughout the season.
On June 19, the first fans inside of Nymeo Field will receive a Frederick Keys duck mask and enjoy fireworks after the game.
On June 20, the Frederick Keys are celebrating dads for Father’s Day. By purchasing a special ticket package, dads can enjoy donuts with their kids in the Keys courtyard. As a part of the package, dads can also play catch on the field prior to the game.
As a part of every Frederick Keys game, fans are encouraged to participate in Kids Run the Bases after home games. On Sundays, kids are invited to play catch on the field prior to the game as a part of Sunday Funday.
The Keys will present the second specialty jersey of the season on June 25 in partnership with the American Cancer Society. The Keys jerseys will feature the names of Keys fans’ loved ones who have either passed away or battled with cancer. Fans can participate in the jersey auction throughout the game, and all proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the American Cancer Society. The night will be capped off by a firework display in honor of Keys fans who have been lost to cancer.
June 26 is “Office” Night, including a special appearance from Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the show “The Office.” Interested fans can purchase a special ticket package for $60 which includes a meet and greet, ticket to the game, VIP T-shirt, and a professional photo with Baumgartner. The game will conclude with fireworks.
The final game of the second block will feature a celebration of Independence Day on July 4.
Buy tickets at frederickkeys.com or by calling 301-815-9939.
