Enjoy a leisurely stroll through the Hood College campus while learning how to identify common local trees and hear fun facts about each of them.
An expert guide from the Frederick County Forestry Board will answer questions and explain idiosyncrasies of these beautiful local trees during the Tree Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Hood College campus pergola in Frederick.
