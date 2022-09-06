Enjoy a leisurely stroll through the Hood College campus while learning how to identify common local trees and hear fun facts about each of them.

An expert guide from the Frederick County Forestry Board will answer questions and explain idiosyncrasies of these beautiful local trees during the Tree Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Hood College campus pergola in Frederick.

Tags

(1) comment

Frederick County Forestry Board

Thank you, Lauren!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription