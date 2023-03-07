Contains spoilers.
After the Academy Award nominations were announced in mid-January, three small but mighty categories — short films in Animation, Live Action, and Documentary — took to the big screens of select theaters.
Each category was packaged as a compilation and screened separately at specialty theaters like Bethesda Row Cinema and the Landmark Annapolis Harbour Center. But none of them played in Frederick this year, and of the 15 nominees (five in each category), most are not yet streaming online.
But just because these films are brief (under 40 minutes each) and elusive doesn’t mean the stories aren’t worthwhile. In fact, many are deserving of a Sunday drive to a theater the next county over.
Luckily the Film Lovers of Carroll County organizes an annual screening of the nominated shorts at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster. This year, the program will start at 1 p.m. March 12 and will include two of the three categories, Best Animated Short and Best Live Action Short.
“Our screening is about the earliest — and often only — opportunity to see them,” Frank Baylor, a Carroll County Arts Council board member and current chair of FLICC, wrote in an email.
Baylor explained that short films are appealing because they offer “the opportunity for talented and generally unknown filmmakers to experiment with and refine their art, usually within the constraints of a tight budget. Their small canvases emphasize the performances, writing and themes.”
Danish filmmaker and previous Oscar winner Anders Walter is among this year’s nominees in the Live Action category, with his film “Ivalu.” Walter won in the same category in 2014, and that success allowed him to move on to making feature films. However, he said he continues to make shorts because features take so much time to develop. And while many directors turn to making commercials while they wait, Walter said he prefers making shorts instead so he can practice the craft of directing. Shorts also allow him to “work with stories that may be too difficult to finance.” His nominated film, “Ivalu,” is about the worst kinds of abuse that can happen within a family.
“If you look at the numbers of the children who find themselves in this situation, it’s quite a lot of kids,” he said on a recent Zoom call. And while these things are horrific, it’s easy for society to ignore.
“It’s so hard to talk about this [taboo] subject. People just shut down.” Walter added that few movie goers would want to go out for entertainment on a Saturday night and pay to sit and watch a film about incest. So “Ivalu,” with a total running time of 17 minutes, was his way of addressing the dark topic.
Cyrus Neshvad’s film “The Red Suitcase” was also nominated in the Live Action category. Neshvad, who was born in Iran, moved to Luxembourg with his family when he was very young to escape the 1979 Revolution. Neshvad said this week over Zoom that he had not paid much attention to the news in Iran before 2019. He didn’t even consider himself Iranian.
“I considered myself a Luxembourger,” he said, comparing his adopted homeland to finding a new father. “I never accepted Iran as my country. It was a father that beat me.”
But when he heard his parents talking about the disappearance of a young Iranian woman for questioning the regime and taking off her headscarf, he couldn’t forget it.
“I had to do something, anything. Perhaps I can help,” he said. The result is his film about an Iranian girl and the crushing patriarchy she experiences.
Neshvad said he came to filmmaking not as a passion, but for his survival. It started back when he first arrived in Luxumbourg, a country where three languages are spoken but he didn’t understand any of them.
“I expressed myself through drawings,” he said. “At the end of the day, I had a lot of drawings.” It became natural to him to put stories together visually, and “The Red Suitcase” is rife with visual language.
Ariane, played by actress Nawelle Evad, wears a hijab and silently stares into an airport bathroom mirror. She makes a decision, staring into the camera and the eyes of the viewer. Deliberately, she removes her veil and smoothes out her long, dark hair. She will leave behind not just the hijab but also the patriarchal life she’s led, despite not knowing any other way of living.
Neshvad said he made this film for every oppressed woman around the world. “The young generation is contesting — to say what’s going on is not fair. If this is the future you are giving us today, then we prefer to die.”
Get caught up on the Oscar buzz by attending the screenings on March 12. Tickets are $6 to $7 and available through carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Dawn Morgan Neary is a freelance journalist from Tampa, Florida, and currently resides in Mount Airy with her large blended family. She holds an MFA in film and electronic media from American University and teaches in the GED/ESL programs at Frederick Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.