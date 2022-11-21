Kennedy Krieger’s Festival of Trees will return as an in-person event this year, featuring live entertainment, artisan vendors, visits with Santa and, of course, several designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses — including a tree by Frederick County Public Schools educator Jeremy Brown.

Brown has created unique designs for the festival since 2012 and will continue to do so this year. Whether adorned with toy cars, lab coats or kitchen accessories, Brown’s trees are testament to the creativity that makes him so beloved by students and colleagues alike.

