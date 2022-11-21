Kennedy Krieger’s Festival of Trees will return as an in-person event this year, featuring live entertainment, artisan vendors, visits with Santa and, of course, several designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses — including a tree by Frederick County Public Schools educator Jeremy Brown.
Brown has created unique designs for the festival since 2012 and will continue to do so this year. Whether adorned with toy cars, lab coats or kitchen accessories, Brown’s trees are testament to the creativity that makes him so beloved by students and colleagues alike.
The event runs Nov. 25 to 27 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.
Trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be available for purchase, and several silent auction items will be available fo bidding. Visitors can also check out vendors selling handmade crafts, novelties, ornaments and gifts.
The Grammy-nominated band Milkshake will perform at 10:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Nov. 25.
Starting in 1990, Festival of Trees has raised over $24 million for students, patients and families that rely on Kennedy Krieger’s services. A toy drive will collect toys onsite for patients and students served by the Institute.
