For centuries, when the history of the Catoctin Furnace was told, it traditionally emphasized its European-decent workers.
But a discovery in 1979 of an African-American cemetery at the furnace and the subsequent years of research have led the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society to tell a different story.
The Smithsonian Channel’s “America’s Hidden Stories: Forged in Slavery” documentary shares the story of how enslaved people played a role during the Industrial Revolution, particularly at Catoctin Furnace.
The film will premiere June 6 with a free screening at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in downtown Frederick.
A fundraiser follows the event at New Spire Arts and benefits the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society (AARCH) to help pay for a new center that is set to open in downtown Frederick this year.
The Catoctin Furnace was established in 1776, a few years after Thomas Johnson Jr., who would become the state’s first governor, discovered a good grade of hematite ore in the Catoctin Mountains. He and Roger Johnson made the furnace to produce pig iron. Over the years, it was converted from charcoal to coal, and it changed hands many times until February 1903, when the furnace was blown for the last time.
Elizabeth Comer, president of the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, said five years ago the society began facing the aging of its founders, as the society was founded in 1973.
“We — the children of the founders — kind of looked at each other and were like, well, OK, now what are we going to do?” she said.
With money in the bank account and some landmarks such as the Collier’s Log House, Comer, who is a historian and archaeologist, wanted to focus on updating the interpretation of the African-American cemetery.
“I wanted to centralize the narrative and expand the understanding of the workers at the Catoctin furnace to include and really commemorate the efforts of the first and foremost workers from the time of the Revolution up until the early 1840s,” she said.
But what they found during their research was that not all of the original workers’ descendants were in the area.
“While the European immigrant descendants are still in the village and still have a connection to the furnace and the furnace operation through their ancestry, African Americans weren’t visible anymore — at all,” Comer said.
That’s when the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society started to actively search for African-American furnace-worker descendants. They started deep research into who was there and sought out any information they could glean from wills and diaries, land records that stated what slaves were bought and sold, as well as other documentation.
When the historical society was collecting the history of the furnace in the late 1970s, the African-American history wasn’t purposely omitted, Comer said, but there were no descendants coming forward who could say they could trace their ancestry back to the furnace community.
“That’s the tragedy of enslavement,” Comer said. Family documents are especially hard to locate for those whose families were enslaved.
When the remains of the African-American cemetery were moved in the late 1970s in order to make way for U.S. 15, they were handled by the Smithsonian Institution because at the time, the State Highway Administration didn’t have the means to deal with the remains, according to Comer. Because the Smithsonian was working with the remains, the Smithsonian Channel heard about the story and approached the Catoctin Furnace to take part in the documentary.
When the Smithsonian Channel approached them about doing a documentary, Comer said the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society didn’t think it was a good time because they were in the middle of the research and were constantly updating information.
However, over the past 10 years, the Smithsonian and the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society were doing parallel research, trying to track down descendants from enslaved workers from the furnace. This documentary “explores that journey,” Comer said.
Like anything involving historical research, not all questions have been answered.
“Part two of the story is not finished yet,” Comer said. “It’s ongoing.”
The documentary will be shown later in June on the Smithsonian Channel.
Comer hopes those who catch “America’s Hidden Stories: Forged In Slavery” on the big screen this month will be exposed to history, particularly African-American history, in a new way.
“I hope they leave with the same humbling recognition that the African-American community … in this country established, created and made the wealth [and] the power of the country,” she said.
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
This film was only made possible by Africans selling other Africans into slavery. [thumbup]
