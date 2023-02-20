Desiree Tucker has seen a small pandemic piano performance blossom into a growing celebration of Frederick County's talent.
During the pandemic in 2021, Tucker's son was taking piano lessons, but couldn't see his grandparents, so they could watch him perform, Tucker said Monday night as she sat in the auditorium of the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
So, she helped organize a virtual performance with several other parents.
Now in its third year, the Seed to Roots Youth Arts Performance drew more than 80 children performing in more than 30 acts to the Weinberg on Monday.
The event features Frederick County student artists and performers in kindergarten through 12th grade celebrating Black artists, history, and culture ranging from song and dance to artwork, stories and short film.
The students research their projects, which can feature anything inspired by Black culture, and often find that they don't have to look far to find an influence, Tucker said.
Maycee Davis, 10, sang the Tasha Cobbs gospel song “For Your Glory.” She admitted that she was a little nervous as the theater filled up before Monday night's performance.
Davis said she likes singing gospel music. She said preparing for her performance helped her learn about empowerment and some moments in Black history.
Harrison Tisdale, 15, who recited sections of a 1965 commencement address by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said he worked on the speech for about a month.
But it was still hard to perform in front of people, he said.
He said his mother told him about the speech, “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution,” and he liked how relevant it still is today.
“It went straight to the heart for me,” Tisdale said.
Artist Octavia Bradford was the only adult who was part of Monday's program, with her six-frame piece “The Avenue” displayed in the lobby.
Bradford said the work was inspired by her experience growing up on Baltimore's Greenmount Avenue, and reminds her of innocence and youth.
Now based in Frederick, Bradford said some of Seed to Roots' organizers have attended her events. She was excited to help with something that gets children more involved in the arts.
“Anything for the kids and anything for education,” Bradford said.
The 2021 event was live-streamed.
The 2022 event was held in person. Ticket sales raised nearly $1,200 for dance scholarships to 24/7 Dance Studio in Frederick.
During the pandemic, the studio was looking for any opportunity for its students to perform, said Gina Korrell, the studio's owner.
“Anybody who would let us come and use their space,” Korrell said.
The first year, all of the studio's dancers recorded solo performances on the Weinberg's stage, she said.
But last year, with the show in person, they performed a tap number from the Diana Ross and Michael Jackson film “The Wiz” that involved about 70 dancers.
The studio had a number of performers in Monday's show.
Since the show was a celebration of Black history and culture, the fact that it was held at the Weinberg was a subject of discussion among organizers and participants, Tucker said.
The venue, previously known as the Tivoli Theatre, was racially segregated into the 1960s.
“Our people were not allowed in this space. And now, to do what we're doing is certainly remarkable,” Tucker said.
(1) comment
Great piece, thank you!
