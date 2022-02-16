The Seed to Roots Youth Arts Performance highlights Frederick County student performers in grades K-12 in performances of dance, music, tableau and spoken word inspired by and in celebration of Black artists and Black history and culture. The event takes place at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in downtown Frederick.
The Seed to Roots program got its start in late 2020 when organizer Desiree Tucker reached out to the Weinberg Center about creating a virtual recital for kids across the county who were unable to have their usual recitals due to the pandemic. The idea sprouted from a small virtual recital done for grandparents organized by a group of friends.
The idea was to reach out to all Frederick County youth in grades K-12. The hope was to capture not just those students in local dance or music schools but also those who have a talent but may not be able to afford lessons that result in annual recitals. Joined by Tarolyn Thrasher, the two recruited other parents to help put together a virtual recital that was filmed on the Weinberg stage and broadcast via Facebook and YouTube in February 2021.
“That experience reconnected us and our children through performing arts during a time when we were all new to the virtual world and desperately looking for creative outlets,” Tucker said.
Fast forward a year and now, with the theater open, this group of parents has worked diligently to re-create the event, but this time for a live audience.
“This year’s theme centers on the roots of Black history and culture and the seeds from which so much of today’s music, art, dance and culture have flourished,” said committee member Kia Tisdale. “The deep roots of our history constantly produce new seeds, and those seeds grow roots of their own.”
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Children under 10 are admitted free.
