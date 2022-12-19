Seeds to Roots
Brianna Santiagol, left, and Talea Haines, both members of the 24/7 Dance Studio PRIDE Company, perform part of the final number of the 2022 Seed to Roots event at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The third annual Seed to Roots Youth Arts Performance is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in downtown Frederick.

Youth are invited to perform onstage.

