Marcia Palmer’s oil paintings embody her view of everyday life. In her work, she takes daily scenes and explores the intricacies that make them captivating.
“It’s so easy to overlook the beauty in the details of things we see every day,” she says.
DISTRICT Arts in downtown Frederick will host an exhibition of her work from Feb. 2 to 27, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12.
Palmer started painting with oils in college, which are perfect for the detailed work she likes to create. Realism art is instinctive for her and what she’s always been drawn to. Her interest in photography has been influential as well, encouraging experimentation with light and vantage points.
A native of Frederick County, Palmer received her art education degree from Shepherd University. Her passion has always been in painting, but her career took her on a different path. While managing her career, she continued to study classical oil painting with nationally recognized artist David Zuccarini. Palmer has recently retired and is enjoying a renewed focus on her art.
DISTRICT Arts is at 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Learn more at districtarts.com.
