Valentine’s Day is a special holiday for the Frederick Book Arts Center. A day devoted to handmade cards and spreading love, it’s a holiday FBAC always wishes to share with its community.
This Valentine’s Day, FBAC will make a Valentine for the City of Frederick, turning their free artist newspaper The Ephemeral into a miniature newspaper filled with valentines and lines of love from one person to another.
Members of the Frederick community are invited to submit their own “Lines of Love” to express their good wishes for loved ones, people they admire, or people they have loved and remember. Everyone is invited to submit three free lines of love to FBAC via a form on the FBAC website. The paper is small, so FBAC can only guarantee the first 100 submissions will be published.
Love Lines are free or by donation for the first set of three lines (up to 108 characters) and $15 for each additional set of three lines. Characters include spaces and punctuation.
EXAMPLES OF LOVE LINES:
Frederick, might have many spires,
Let me be your special town crier!
— to JJ from LJ
—
The way you care is oh so neat
Shari Scher, we think you're sweet!
— Your Admirers at FBAC
The public is invited to come help print copies of the newspaper from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12. Check frederickbookarts.org for possible updates (event may be canceled due to COVID).
Get a copy mailed to your home for $5, or pick up a copy at FBAC, 217 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Email contact@frederickbookarts.org or call 301-228-9816 to schedule a time to get your copy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.