Artist Shana R. Goetsch’s “Wheels of Vimāna” series mines what is not working, what has not been used and things that are seemingly useless yet have been saved for years. The work emulates a machine, underscoring the very human ability to put things back together in terms of a life, in terms of a workable fix and in terms of healing.
Goetsch will present her exhibition “Wheels of Vimāna,” featuring mixed-media collage, from March 4 through April 5 in the Frederick Community College Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery. The exhibit opens to the public with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. March 4 in the Visual and Performing Arts Center lobby. The snow date for the opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. March 11.
Goetsch’s mandalas became something of a conceptual response to machinism. These particular mandalas were started during the Baltimore Uprising in 2015. The near constant, multi-day din of multiple helicopters overhead was the main impetus for this body of work.
The Sanskrit “Vimāna” refers to ancient mythological flying machines.
“I likened them to the present day helicopter rotors/blades,” Goetsch says. “The issue, among others, was that I could not hear myself think, so this was a creative means of centering myself from the anxiety — of the pervasive noise pollution from the machines overhead, and of the violent machinations of society. While I am very used to hearing and seeing helicopters on the weekend nights, the events of 2015 brought a better understanding to me that it’s every day for some neighborhoods in the city. The perspective I had was ultimately about the effects of violence and the tools I had as an artist to relieve these anxieties, to be able to reach for a sense of peace and wholeness where there was none. I recognized that many do not have the privilege of these same tools, or seemingly, the right to either peace or quiet.”
The MCH Gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact Wendell Poindexter, MCH Gallery manager, 301-846-2513 or wpoindexter@frederick.edu.
