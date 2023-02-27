Shana R. Goetsch

Work by Shana R. Goetsch is on view at FCC.

 Courtesy photo

Artist Shana R. Goetsch’s “Wheels of Vimāna” series mines what is not working, what has not been used and things that are seemingly useless yet have been saved for years. The work emulates a machine, underscoring the very human ability to put things back together in terms of a life, in terms of a workable fix and in terms of healing.

Goetsch will present her exhibition “Wheels of Vimāna,” featuring mixed-media collage, from March 4 through April 5 in the Frederick Community College Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery. The exhibit opens to the public with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. March 4 in the Visual and Performing Arts Center lobby. The snow date for the opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. March 11.

