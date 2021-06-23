Shane Gamble will take the Baker Park Band Shell stage on June 27 and bring his brand of country Americana to downtown Frederick.
A Maryland native, Shane Gamble attacks his guitar with passion, and sings jangly songs about the good times with a distinctly American feel. Building on the success of his recent single “Beautiful Work,” which cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard charts, and breakout single “Turn My Way” going to No. 1 on Sirius XM, the singer-songwriter released a batch of new songs on his own label, Rt. 50 Music, in July 2020.
The free concert series is hosted by Celebrate Frederick. Shows run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Shows are free, but guests are encouraged to bring a canned food item to support the Foodbank Program. For more information, call 301-600-2841, or visit celebratefrederick.com.
