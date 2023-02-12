film-sharper-review

The con-game thriller is a cerebral movie genre, as opposed to an emotional or psychological one. Not to minimize its pleasures, but as with the heist flick, the fun typically lies in the design and construction of the elaborate puzzle box at its center: How will the sting be delivered, and to whom?

In the case of "Sharper," we're treated to puzzle boxes within puzzle boxes, each one delivered in sequential chapters — titled after the film's main characters, Tom, Sandra, Max and Madeline — and unpacked, initially in reverse chronological order, with satisfying, if somewhat predictable, style and suspense. If you're seeking substance, look elsewhere.

