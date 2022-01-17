Just for fun adult piano class
Shepherd University’s Community Music program is offering an Adult Piano Fun class with instructor Susan Petzold-Carpenter from Feb. 16 to April 13 (March 16 excluded) from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Frank Center.
The class is just for fun for those with no note-reading or keyboard experience and offers a social, supportive atmosphere with no grades, deadlines or recitals.
Tuition for the eight-week session is $120. The textbook set is $35.75 for the digital or hard copy, with MP3, MIDI or online audio accompaniment options included, and may be purchased online.
To register, email communitymusic@shepherd.edu.
Music classes for kids
Shepherd University’s Community Music program announces its spring schedule for early childhood music classes taught by Frauke Higgins.
Music for Preschoolers will take place on Tuesdays from 4:15 to 5 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 22. This class is for students aged 4 to 6, with a parent or caregiver. This in-person class is designed to prepare the child for later instrumental studies or voice lessons. The group will play wood, metal, and shaker instruments, sing songs and echo songs, develop listening skills, and work with creative movement and circle dances. Students and accompanying care givers are required to wear masks. Tuition is $65 for the five-week session.
Musical Discoveries is scheduled for Tuesdays from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. on Tuesdays from May 17 to June 14. This class is for ages 18 months to 3 years, with a parent or caregiver. This in-person, outdoor class will introduce the young student to the rudiments of music. The class will explore songs, echo songs, creative movement, rhymes and finger-play. Students will play a large variety of rhythm instruments, such as drums, rhythm sticks, wood blocks and triangles. Tuition is $75 for the five-week session.
For more information and to register, email communitymusic@shepherd.edu.
