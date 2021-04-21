Shepherd University’s School of Music will present “Spring Celebration,” a live outdoor concert on the Butcher Center Plaza at 4 p.m. April 23, featuring the Shepherd Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Kurtis Adams, the Wind Ensemble under the direction of Scott Hippensteel, the Camerata and the Chamber Singers under the direction of Rachel Carlson, and the Ramblers choir under the direction of Rob Tudor.
Audience members must be masked and observe social distancing and must provide their own seating such as folding chairs, stools or blankets. In case of rain, the concert will be canceled and will not be rescheduled.
In lieu of tickets, viewers are given the opportunity to donate to the School of Music through an online giving form at https://www.shepherd.edu/donate-general-music-fund. All contributions go directly to supporting Shepherd Music students.
Stay tuned for updates by visiting www.shepherd.edu/music.
