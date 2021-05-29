Shepherd University’s Society for Creative Writing in the Department of English and Modern Languages presents award-winning poet Annie Kim in the latest installment of the At Home with Poetry series.
Kim is a poet, lawyer and violinist. Her books are “Eros, Unbroken” (2020), winner of the 2019 Washington Prize and recently named as a finalist for the 2020 Foreword INDIES Poetry Book of the Year, and “Into the Cyclorama,” winner of the Michael Waters Poetry Prize (Southern Indiana Review Press, 2016). Kim’s poems have appeared in journals such as Beloit Poetry Journal, The Cincinnati Review, Four Way Review, Kenyon Review, Narrative and Pleiades.
A graduate of Warren Wilson College’s MFA program for writers and the recipient of fellowships from the Virginia Center for Creative Arts and Hambidge Center, Kim works at the University of Virginia School of Law as the assistant dean for public service. She teaches law students about public interest lawyering and writes essays for DMQ Review.
“Annie Kim is not only a wonderful poet and reader but is a great ambassador for poetry in her video readers,” said Sadie Shorr-Parks, director of the Society for Creative Writing. “I think the audience will enjoy her discussion of poetry and writing poetry.”
Kim’s reading is available on the Society for Creative Writing website at shepherd.edu/societyforcreativewriting/at-home-with-poetry-2.
