Shepherd University’s “Anthology of Appalachian Writers, Volume XIII, Dorothy Allison” centers around the themes, ideas and work of Dorothy Allison, who was the One Book One West Virginia author for 2020 and the 22nd Appalachian Heritage Writer-in-Residence at Shepherd University. The book is now available at Four Seasons Books in Shepherdstown and other venues across the region.
Published by the Shepherd University Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities and the West Virginia Center for the Book, the volume features writers from across the country, including Allison, along with the poet laureates of Ohio and West Virginia, several Weatherford Award winners, and award-winning poets, essayists, short story writers and photographers.
Also in the book are winners of the West Virginia Fiction Competition sponsored by the West Virginia Center for the Book and West Virginia Library Commission. These include Jordan Carter’s “June Drop,” Cat Pleska’s “Killing Time,” Pat Donohoe’s “Closet Wars” and Caroline Higginbottom’s “Side with Me,” the Judge’s Choice winner from public school submissions.
For more information, email Sylvia Bailey Shurbutt at sshurbut@shepherd.edu.
