The just released “Anthology of Appalachian Writers: Barbara Kingsolver Volume XV” centers on the work of Barbara Kingsolver, Shepherd University’s 2022 Appalachian Heritage Writer-in-Residence. Kingsolver was at Shepherd for the Appalachian Heritage Festival in September 2022 and has continued to work with the editors on the completion of the book.

“The 2023 volume contains a host of world-class authors, including West Virginia Poet Laureate Marc Harshman and Ohio Poet Laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour,” said Sylvia Bailey Shurbutt, director of Shepherd’s Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities. “Award-winning writers, such as Karen Spears Zacharias, Marie Manilla, Mark DeFoe and playwright/fiction writer D.W. Gregory, as well as Kingsolver herself, appear in the collection.”

