Shepherd University’s Community Music Program will offer a new 10-week jazz workshop for middle school age to adult students beginning Aug. 17.
The jam session-style performance-based workshop is open to all levels of improvisers, from new to advanced. Students will learn jazz standards, history and jazz improvisation. Kevin Pace, adjunct professor of jazz, will teach the workshop.
