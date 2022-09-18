7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Frank Arts Center W. H. Shipley Recital Hall, Shepherd Salon Series “Rhythm, Spice, and Everything Nice.” Experience the sounds of Antônio Carlos Brasileiro de Almeida Jobim, Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla and more. Free and open to the public.
Noon Oct. 8, Ram Stadium, Ram Band on Game Day, football game tickets required. Get ready to dance and sing along in the Ram Band’s rock-n-roll throwback show, “Rockin’ the 80s,” as we celebrate popular music from the 1980s by iconic popular artists, including Journey, Michael Jackson, Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, and Queen.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Frank Arts Center Theater, Jazz Ensemble Concert.
Noon Oct. 15, Ram Stadium, Ram Band on Homecoming Game Day, football game tickets required. Dance and sing along in the Ram Band’s rock-n-roll throwback show, “Rockin’ the 80s,” as we celebrate popular music from the 1980s by iconic popular artists including Journey, Michael Jackson, Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, and Queen.
2:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Shepherd Music Voice Faculty Recital, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, Hagerstown. Tickets are $10.
5 p.m. Oct. 23, St John's Episcopal Church, 101 S. Prospect St., Hagerstown, Lorie Payne organ recital. Free.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Fall Choral Concert, Frank Arts Center Theater. The Shepherd University Chamber Singers, Camerata Soprano/Alto Choir, and Ramblers Gospel/Pop Choir.
Noon Oct. 29, Ram Stadium, Ram Band on Game Day, football game tickets required. “Rockin’ the 80s.”
Sunday, October 30, 3 p.m., Frank Arts Center W. H. Shipley Recital Hall, Natalie McGeachy, clarinet recital. Free and open to the public.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Frank Arts Center Theater, Salon Series Special Event with flutist Kevin Locke.
3 p.m. Nov. 6, Frank Arts Center W. H. Shipley Recital Hall, Corwin Neat, trombone recital. Free.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, Frank Arts Center W. H. Shipley Recital Hall, Shepherd Jazz Combos concert. Free.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Frank Arts Center Theater, concert by the Masterworks Chorale.
3 p.m. Nov. 13, Frank Arts Center W. H. Shipley Recital Hall, Meghan Butler, voice recital. Free.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Frank Arts Center W. H. Shipley Recital Hall, percussion ensemble recital. Free.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, W.H. Shipley Recital Hall, small ensembles and composition recital. Free.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall, piano ensemble and studio recital. Free.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Frank Arts Center Theater, Wind Symphony.
3 p.m. Nov. 20, Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall, Anthony Domina, percussion recital. Free.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4, Frank Arts Center Theater, Annual Holiday Gala concert. This warm and inspiring holiday musical tradition will feature the Shepherd Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Chamber Singers, Camerata Soprano/Alto Choir, Vocal Quintet, Ramblers Gospel and Pop Choir.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Frank Arts Center Theater, Shepherd Community Orchestra and Shepherd Youth Chorus.
7:30 p.m. Jan. 13, Frank Arts Center Theater, “Jazz at Shepherd” Jazz Ensemble concert.
1 p.m. Jan. 15, Frank Arts Center Theater, Annual Honor Music Festival concert. A concert of music featuring outstanding high school students from the four-state region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.