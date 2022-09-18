7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Frank Arts Center W. H. Shipley Recital Hall, Shepherd Salon Series “Rhythm, Spice, and Everything Nice.” Experience the sounds of Antônio Carlos Brasileiro de Almeida Jobim, Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla and more. Free and open to the public.

Noon Oct. 8, Ram Stadium, Ram Band on Game Day, football game tickets required. Get ready to dance and sing along in the Ram Band’s rock-n-roll throwback show, “Rockin’ the 80s,” as we celebrate popular music from the 1980s by iconic popular artists, including Journey, Michael Jackson, Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, and Queen.

