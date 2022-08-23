SHEPHERD salon series.jpg
The 2022-2023 Shepherd University School of Music Salon Series kicks off at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 with a performance by the Shepherd faculty jazz ensemble. Saxophonist Kurtis Adams, School of Music director, and Shepherd adjunct faculty bassist Kevin Pace, guitarist Peter Heiss, pianist Bob Sykes and drummer Kelton Norris will present a set of jazz music.

The performance is free and open to the public and will take place outdoors on the Butcher Center Plaza. Audience members are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Frank Arts Center.

