The 2022-2023 Shepherd University School of Music Salon Series kicks off at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 with a performance by the Shepherd faculty jazz ensemble. Saxophonist Kurtis Adams, School of Music director, and Shepherd adjunct faculty bassist Kevin Pace, guitarist Peter Heiss, pianist Bob Sykes and drummer Kelton Norris will present a set of jazz music.
The performance is free and open to the public and will take place outdoors on the Butcher Center Plaza. Audience members are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Frank Arts Center.
Salon Series concerts:
“Rhythm, Spice, and Everything Nice” featuring faculty members Andrea Diggs on flute, Bob Sykes on piano, Kevin Pace on bass, and Kelton Norris on drums for a night of rhythmic flare as they play through the history of jazz flute. Experience the sounds of Antônio Carlos Brasileiro de Almeida Jobim, Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla and more. Free. — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at W. H. Shipley Recital Hall
A special performance of Kevin Locke, world-famous hoop dancer, indigenous Northern Plains flute player, traditional storyteller, cultural ambassador, recording artist, and educator. For nearly 40 years, Locke has performed in more than 90 countries at festivals, schools, universities, state and national parks, historic sites, powwows and on reservations. General admission is $15, $10 for Shepherd faculty, staff, alumni, senior citizens, active-duty military, veterans, students age 18 and under and Shepherd students. For ticket information, visit shepherd.edu/music/event-ticket-and-registrations. — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Frank Arts Center Theater
“Gems of the German Romantic Opera” featuring internationally renowned soprano Jennifer Wilson joining Shepherd faculty baritone Bobb Robinson, accompanied by pianist Steven Gathman, to present duets and arias from German romantic opera. The program will include the works of Ludwig van Beethoven, Richard Wagner and Richard Strauss. Free. — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at W. H. Shipley Recital Hall
Join Shepherd faculty harpist Tula Ruggiero and bassist Ray Irving for an eclectic program of works for harp and bass. Free. — 7:30 p.m. March 9 at W. H. Shipley Recital Hall
Shepherd faculty pianist Yu-Hsuan Liao, violinist Heather Austin-Stone and cellist Camilo Pérez-Mejía explore lesser-known works for piano trio. Free. — 7:30 p.m. April 6 at W. H. Shipley Recital Hall
