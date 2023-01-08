Jan. 13, Shepherd University Jazz Ensemble concert with special guest artist Amy Bormet, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center Theater. Tickets are available at shepherd.edu/music/event-ticket-and-registrations.
Jan. 15, Annual Honor Music Festival Concert at Shepherd University featuring outstanding high school students from the four-state region, 1 p.m., Frank Arts Center Theater. $5 general admission.
Jan. 20, “Into the West,” a Shepherd University celebration of Chinese piano music and culture in honor of the Lunar New Year, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center W. H. Shipley Recital Hall. Free and open to the public.
Jan. 29, Natalie McGeachy clarinet recital, 3 p.m., Shepherd University Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall. Free and open to the public.
Feb. 2, “Gems of the German Romantic Opera,” Shepherd University Salon Series, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall. Sponsored by Jefferson Security Bank. Free and open to the public. Internationally renowned soprano Jennifer Wilson joins Shepherd faculty Bobb Robinson, accompanied by pianist Steven Gathman, to perform duets and arias from German Romantic opera. The program includes works of Beethoven, Wagner and Richard Strauss.
Feb. 24, “The Divine Comedy,” Shepherd University Wind Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center Theater. A pre-concert lecture begins at 7 p.m. The concert will feature works by composers Alex Shapiro, Percy Grainger, James Reese Europe, Carter Pann and “The Divine Comedy” by Robert W. Smith, a four-movement work based on Dante Alighieri's literary classic. Tickets are available at shepherd.edu/music/event-ticket-and-registrations.
March 9, Shepherd University Salon Series, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall. Sponsored by Jefferson Security Bank. Free and open to the public. Join harp faculty Tula Ruggiero and bassist Ray Irving for an eclectic program of works for harp and bass.
March 24, “Simple Gifts,” Shepherd University Symphonic Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center Theater. A pre-concert lecture begins at 7 p.m. The Shepherd Symphonic Band performs band songs and dances by Frank Ticheli, Shelley Hanson, Larry Daehn, Clare Grundeman, John Philip Sousa, Hugh M. Stuart, and Aaron Copland. Tickets are available at shepherd.edu/music/event-ticket-and-registrations.
March 26, Emily McMoran, composition recital, 3 p.m., Shepherd University Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall. Free and open to the public.
March 26, Alexander Strain, voice recital, 5 p.m., Shepherd University Frank Arts Center W. H. Shipley Recital Hall. Free and open to the public.
March 31, Shepherd University Spring Choral Concert, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center Theater. The Chamber Singers and Camerata present a spring concert. Tickets are available at shepherd.edu/music/event-ticket-and-registrations.
April 1, Shepherd University Musical Showcase for Scholarships, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center Theater. The program will highlight the exceptional faculty, students, and alumni from the School of Music to raise much-needed scholarship funds. For more information, visit shepherd.edu/music/musicshowcase.
April 4, Shepherd University Composition Recital, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall. Free and open to the public. Come hear a distinguished list of young composers as they present their vision of tomorrow’s music.
April 6, Shepherd University Salon Series, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall. Sponsored by Jefferson Security Bank. Free and open to the public. Join Shepherd faculty — pianist Yu-Hsuan Liao, violinist Heather Austin-Stone and cellist Camilo Peréz-Mejía — for an exploration of lesser-known works for piano trios.
April 12, Shepherd University Piano Ensemble and Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall. Free and open to the public.
April 14, “Call of the Wild,” Shepherd University Wind Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center Theater. A pre-concert lecture begins at 7 p.m. The Wind Ensemble performs a variety of works featuring Cait Nishimura, Samuel R. Hazo, Johan de Meij, and “Candide Suite” by Leonard Bernstein. Tickets are available at shepherd.edu/music/event-ticket-and-registrations.
April 16, Savannah Williams, Piano recital, 3 p.m., Shepherd University Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall. Free and open to the public.
April 16, Joseph Rupert, Trumpet recital, 5 p.m., Shepherd University Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall. Free and open to the public.
April 18, Shepherd University Small Ensembles Recital, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall. Free and open to the public. Come hear the best of Shepherd’s small ensembles.
April 20, Shepherd University Jazz-n-Java, 7 p.m., Marinoff Theater. Come out for a concert in a makeshift coffee house with an evening of hot coffee and even hotter jazz that includes a mix of Shepherd’s jazz ensemble and jazz combos. Coffee and refreshments are free with admission. Tickets are available at shepherd.edu/music/event-ticket-and-registrations.
April 22, “Eine deutsches Requiem,” Shepherd University’s Masterworks Chorale, 7:30 p.m., Frank Arts Center Theater. The Masterworks Chorale, under the direction of Steven Grives, presents the Brahms Romantic masterpiece, with full orchestra and Shepherd faculty soloists, soprano Morgan Brower and baritone Bobb Robinson. Tickets are available at shepherd.edu/music/event-ticket-and-registrations.
April 23, Sianna King, Piano recital, 3 p.m., Shepherd University Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall. Free and open to the public.
April 26, Shepherd University Community Orchestra, and ensembles concert, 7:30 p.m., Frank Center Theater. Tickets are available at shepherd.edu/music/event-ticket-and-registrations.
