The Shepherd University Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities has launched a new radio program on the university’s public station, WSHC, called “Voices from Appalachia.” The half hour show runs every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to noon and features personalities and programs affecting the state and Appalachian region.
The mission of the new show is to focus on local news, arts, cultural events and happenings in the state, region and country, as well as events associated with Shepherd’s Appalachian studies program.
The announcer for the program is Bryan Staggers, writer, director, actor and teacher living in Los Angeles and current student in the Appalachian Studies M.A. program. The principal interviewer and program producer is Appalachian Studies M.A. student Bianca Ison.
Working with Sylvia Bailey Shurbutt, Appalachian studies center director, Ben Bankhurst, associate professor of history, and Rachael Meads, Appalachian Studies professor, Ison has created a timely and professional radio show that spotlights many of the region’s leading artists and activists.
“Voices from Appalachia” is produced by the Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities and is overseen by a board made up of key players in the arts and programming for the region. The Department of Environmental and Physical Sciences, the College of Business and the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences are also involved in programing.
To find out more about the “Voices from Appalachia” and to hear program recordings, visit shepherd.edu/appalachian/voices-from-appalachia-radio-show. To become an Ally for Appalachia, which supports this programming, visit shepherd.edu/appalachian/allies-for-appalachia.
