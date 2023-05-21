Witch Hill

The full painting is "Object Number 1939.251" in the Luce Center of the New-York Historical Society Museum and Library.

 New-York Historical Society Museum and Library/Wikimedia Commons

Shepherd University students were able to step back in time to the 1600s through the diary of prominent New England minister and writer Cotton Mather.

Benjamin Bankhurst, associate professor of history, tasked students in the spring 2023 Colonial America class with transcribing pages from a diary written by Mather, who influenced the Salem witch trials that took place from February 1692 to May 1693.

