After more than four years of renovation, the Shepherdstown Opera House in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, officially reopened on March 4 with a ribbon-cutting celebration followed by a free movie.
Shepherdstown Opera House owners Steve and Harriet Pearson cut the ribbon, alongside the Honorable Randall Reid-Smith, a member of Governor Jim Justice’s Cabinet and Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History. In his remarks, Commissioner Reid-Smith congratulated all involved in the renovation and noted the positive economic impact of arts and cultural tourism.
In a panel discussion facilitated by Harriet Pearson, representatives of three local performing arts organizations spoke about their plans to hold events at the Opera House in 2023. Peggy McKowen, artistic director of the Contemporary American Theater Festival, announced that CATF will stage one of its plays at the Opera House in July. Speak Story Series will take advantage of the theater’s streaming technology to produce two performances each month for live and online audiences. Taking advantage of the new state-of-the-art projection and screen system, the American Conservation Film Festival took place at the venue just days after its reopening.
Built in 1910 as a vaudeville theater, catastrophe struck in May 2018 when a pipe broke on the second floor sending 5,000 gallons of water into the theater below. Now, after extensive repairs and renovation, the Shepherdstown Opera House is updated for the 21st century to host live music, movies and other events. Co-owner Steve Pearson led the renovation team and expressed gratitude for the construction, craftspeople and technical experts that worked on the project, including general contractor Rockwell Construction, a third-generation family-owned firm.
The Shepherdstown Opera House’s next movie is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 18, and live music events will be announced soon. Sign up for email updates at operahouselive.com.
