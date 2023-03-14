SOH Ribbon Cut 2023-03-04-1K3A0266 MHumphreys (mid res - crop).jpeg

After more than four years of renovation, the Shepherdstown Opera House in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, officially reopened on March 4 with a ribbon-cutting celebration followed by a free movie.

Shepherdstown Opera House owners Steve and Harriet Pearson cut the ribbon, alongside the Honorable Randall Reid-Smith, a member of Governor Jim Justice’s Cabinet and Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History. In his remarks, Commissioner Reid-Smith congratulated all involved in the renovation and noted the positive economic impact of arts and cultural tourism.

