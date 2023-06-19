Shepherdstown StreetFest invites the community to take to the streets on June 24 for a day-long celebration featuring live music, arts and craft vendors, and kids camp activities. This beloved event is designed for audiences of all ages.
Enjoy Shepherdstown shops and restaurants and explore more than 70 artisan booths, a kid’s camp and nine diverse musical performances on two stages. The event is held on German and King streets in the heart of West Virginia’s oldest town.
Ample parking is available in Shepherd University lots and a free continuous EPTA shuttle will run all day from campus lots from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Visit shepherdstownstreetfest.org to find an interactive map of the event and information on parking.
This year live musical performances will rotate between two stages from noon until 8:30 p.m. The Mainstage on King Street in front of Town Hall will feature a range of artists including free range mountain sirens The Fly Birds, romping country-grass heroes Low Water Bridge Band, New Orleans-style soul with a District flavor from Crush Funk Brass, Shepherd alum indie-rock darlings Rozwell Kid and the Jo-Go Project, a D.C.-based award-winning jazz and go-go fusion band led by Chuck Brown alum Elijah Jamal Balbed.
The Library Stage, located behind the Market House in the food court and beer garden area, will showcase the talents of Piedmont blues artist Paul the Resonator, Jefferson High School jazz darlings Chunky Lops, piano virtuoso and TikTok superstar Jordan Siwek and perennial Shepherdstown favorites The Gypsy Ramblers.
Shepherdstown StreetFest is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing our region and the talented people who live in it while raising funds for two local charities each year. This year’s beneficiaries will be Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department and Stars that Shine, a regional organization that offers empowerment programs and support for Girls ages 12-20 in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.
