From in-store tastings and gallery openings to artist and vendor exhibitions, First Saturday in downtown Frederick is a day full of activities for all ages. The streets will be filled with live music throughout the day on April 1, and businesses will host special events.
The Academy for the Fine Arts students bring “Midnight Murder of a Monet,” an original murder mystery, to the April First Saturday. Bring the whole family to question the suspects, dissect the clues, and see who has the sharpest detective instincts around.
Additional activities abound throughout the day. Print an 1890s April Fool’s keepsake at Frederick Book Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., join the Shop Local Crawl at Frederick MADE from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., be fooled by Magic Louis at Ibiza Cafe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., taste a sparkling marshmallow Peep cocktail while visiting a Peep diorama competition at The Frederick Basket Company from noon to 4 p.m., find a red egg hidden in Frederick and bring the unopened egg to The Agency from noon to 4 p.m. to claim your prize, decorate Easter cookies with Two Sweet at Give Rise Studio from 2 to 3:30 p.m., or catch Sage’s Silly Shindig Comedy Drag Show at Truth & Beauty Bar & Kitchen from 9 to 11 p.m.
Curaleaf is the event sponsor in April, and a team of experts will be onsite to answer questions about medical and adult use cannabis.
