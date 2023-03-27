From in-store tastings and gallery openings to artist and vendor exhibitions, First Saturday in downtown Frederick is a day full of activities for all ages. The streets will be filled with live music throughout the day on April 1, and businesses will host special events.

The Academy for the Fine Arts students bring “Midnight Murder of a Monet,” an original murder mystery, to the April First Saturday. Bring the whole family to question the suspects, dissect the clues, and see who has the sharpest detective instincts around.

