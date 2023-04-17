FILM-SHOWING-REVIEW

It's sometimes been said that making art is thinking made visible. In her latest film, "Showing Up," Kelly Reichardt, the director of 2019's "First Cow" and virtuosa of slow cinema, turns her thoughtful attention to the act of creation itself, rendering both its transcendence and mundanity with equal curiosity.

Set in the milieu of a small art school in Oregon, and filmed on the campus of Portland's now-defunct Oregon College of Art and Craft, the film is certainly not the first to hold the creative process up to scrutiny: its agonies and ecstasies, false starts and alchemical transformation of abject failure into — well, more interesting failure. But it is one of the best, in a medium that consistently gets art dead wrong, too often forsaking patience for the moviemaking shorthand of showing the flash of genius as, say, Jackson Pollock discovering drip painting literally overnight, in one alcohol-and-insomnia-fueled burst of discovery.

