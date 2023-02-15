Showroom, with its large, picture windows, open kitchen and bar, offers Mid-Atlantic comfort foods from celebrity chef and Frederick native Bryan Voltaggio. The restaurant opened years ago under the name Family Meal. In 2021, it adopted the name Showroom, after an old Buick dealership that used to be on the same street, said assistant manager Jordan Call. Showroom's daily brunch menu includes the Chicken & Waffle, with pickled peppers, smoked honey, fried chicken thigh; Biscuits & Gravy; the Nashville Chicken Sandwich, with a fried chicken thigh, pepperjack cheese, and bread and butter pickles; and Smoked Salmon on a New York bagel from Orwashers with tzatziki cream cheese, feta, kalamata olives, cucumber, capers and avocado. The restaurant has a Late Night Happy Hour that includes burgers, fries and beers for a discounted price from 8 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Showroom offers Mid-Atlantic comfort foods from celebrity chef Bryan Voltaggio
- Staff photo by Katina Zentz
Manager Jordan Call sits for a portrait with the fried chicken dish at Showroom on Feb. 2. The dish includes fried chicken, cheddar chive biscuits, pickled vegetables and hot honey.
- Staff photo by Katina Zentz
- Staff photo by Katina Zentz
- Staff photo by Katina Zentz
Jack Hogan
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured events
- –
Learn the four elements that are essential to creating a garden that attracts and sustains p…
Author, lecturer, and retired physician Dr. Mick Bedard will discuss Union naval medicine du…
- –
Celebrate the Frederick Civic Women's Club's 61st annual Mardi Gras fundraiser for a fun-fil…
Lovettsville Historical Society Lecture: "I am persuaded they will do great Execution": The Maryland and Virginia Rifle Companies of 1775"
Presented by Travis Shawn. Hear the story of one of the most important events at the beginni…
We welcome community submissions to our calendar. Post your events in the full calendar, under "Calendar & events" above.
Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" an…
Learn the four elements that are essential to creating a garden that attracts and sustains p…
Author, lecturer, and retired physician Dr. Mick Bedard will discuss Union naval medicine du…
Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" an…
Celebrate the Frederick Civic Women's Club's 61st annual Mardi Gras fundraiser for a fun-fil…
Lovettsville Historical Society Lecture: "I am persuaded they will do great Execution": The Maryland and Virginia Rifle Companies of 1775"
Presented by Travis Shawn. Hear the story of one of the most important events at the beginni…
Highlights Frederick City and county student artists and performers in grades K-12. Particip…
Meeting link
Volunteers are needed to help adults in the community gain essential literacy skills, includ…
Myersville-Wolfsville Historical Society will present Susan Yano, co-director of the Blue &a…
Search the site
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(1) comment
Correct me if I'm wrong, but wasn't that facility built as "Jenkins' Motors" back in the '70s and weren't they a Datsun (later renamed Nissan) dealership? Don't remember that site selling Buicks, but I could be wrong. It did change hands a few times I believe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.