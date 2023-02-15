Showroom-Signature Dish
Manager Jordan Call sits for a portrait with the fried chicken dish at Showroom on Feb. 2. The dish includes fried chicken, cheddar chive biscuits, pickled vegetables and hot honey.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Showroom, with its large, picture windows, open kitchen and bar, offers Mid-Atlantic comfort foods from celebrity chef and Frederick native Bryan Voltaggio. The restaurant opened years ago under the name Family Meal. In 2021, it adopted the name Showroom, after an old Buick dealership that used to be on the same street, said assistant manager Jordan Call. Showroom's daily brunch menu includes the Chicken & Waffle, with pickled peppers, smoked honey, fried chicken thigh; Biscuits & Gravy; the Nashville Chicken Sandwich, with a fried chicken thigh, pepperjack cheese, and bread and butter pickles; and Smoked Salmon on a New York bagel from Orwashers with tzatziki cream cheese, feta, kalamata olives, cucumber, capers and avocado. The restaurant has a Late Night Happy Hour that includes burgers, fries and beers for a discounted price from 8 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

rogy

Correct me if I'm wrong, but wasn't that facility built as "Jenkins' Motors" back in the '70s and weren't they a Datsun (later renamed Nissan) dealership? Don't remember that site selling Buicks, but I could be wrong. It did change hands a few times I believe.

