Shungu Gallery, a contemporary art gallery, opens at 125 S. Carroll St. in Frederick this month.
The first exhibition, “SUPERnature,” features paintings and design work by gallery owner Freddy Katana. The opening reception is from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 25.
Katana, 25, was born in Kenya, grew up in Binghamton, New York, and now lives in the Washington, D.C., area and, in addition to running a gallery in downtown Frederick, is a curator in the D.C. region. He explores cultural heritage, faith and creative innovation in his work. He took a few minutes to talk with us about his new venture in Frederick.
Can you tell us a little about your background in art and business?
My formal background is in the behavioral sciences, however I have always been an artist. In fact, my formal background is a piece of my art and a bigger piece in how I conduct business. This industry is people oriented, as many industries are, so using those behavioral science principles and techniques allows me to navigate this industry with a sense of familiarity. On the other hand, I am still green. I am young and relatively novice to the art/business world. This naïveté allows me to traverse the art and business world with an openness that is not characteristic of individuals who hold too tightly to tradition.
Why Frederick?
Frederick is a unique opportunity for me. This location is in itself an experiment on the traditional gallery model. I appreciate the growth of this area and I would like to bring another socio-cultural aspect to it. I am a part of iconnatn, a Frederick clothing brand, and close friends of mine founded The Frederick Food Truck Festival, so it is also a location I am familiar with.
Why this space? What do you love about it?
The industrial and raw feeling of space drew me. Even in my own artwork, I am very open to imperfection and allowing things to be. The imperfections make it more real for me, and that is an important aspect of my practice. The aesthetic of the gallery allows the space to be a variety of things. I wanted the opportunity to experiment with space and exhibition design, and this building lends itself nicely to that ambition.
Tell us a little about the gallery — what type of work you’ll show, and will you hold receptions and other events?
We will show contemporary art. The exhibition program will evolve, so there is no focus now. The artists are from all over the U.S. and potentially abroad. We plan to participate in international art fairs, for example Zona Maco, to increase visibility and to engage the world audiences.
The curation will be one of our strongest elements. It will always be meaningful and purposeful. The curation will not only be traditional art exhibitions but other events highlighting different disciplines that may connect to art, like a fashion design show.
We welcome individuals to participate in our private vernissages and other private programs if they are connected to our gallery mailing system. Otherwise, the gallery will have also have robust public happenings.
What’s the story behind the name Shungu?
Shungu is my middle name. When I was a kid, I remember asking my parents what it meant, and they didn’t know. It was just something that was passed down through the generations. It bothered me that they didn’t know and therefore I wouldn’t know. A few years ago, I researched it, and it yielded many different meanings, but the meaning found from the Bantu tribe seemed to resonate with me most: “ambitious.” For me, this communicates curiosity and focus, which I believe describes me well. Even the journey in discovering the meaning started with curiosity and was achieved through focus. The gallery will embody this same curiosity in art and focus on mission.
Learn more at shungugallery.com.
