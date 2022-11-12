Book World: Siddhartha Mukherjee considers the cell, and the future of humans

“The Song of the Cell” by Siddhartha Mukherjee

 Scribner

Siddhartha Mukherjee, an oncologist and professor of medicine at Columbia University, won the Pulitzer Prize for his first book, “The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer” (2010), and has had a large popular following ever since. In “The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human,” he repeats an engaging formula. He tells a vivid story — the fatal melanoma of a dear friend, a particular patient’s illness and successful treatment, his own experience of depression, the valiant struggles of a researcher in the past and present — and relates it to the broader science. Mukherjee writes lucid sentences dense with metaphors as pedagogical tools: the cell as “spacecraft”; the cell’s nucleus as “command center”; the genome as “library”; neutrophils, white blood cells crucial to immune response, as “teenage soldiers deployed to battle”; and MHC class 1 molecules on a cell’s surface as “two open halves of a hotdog bun.”

The book’s refrain is that the cell is “an independent living being — a unit — that forms a part of the whole.” Organisms, including human beings, are no more or less than the sum of those parts. The author’s sweeping ambition is to show “how the concept of the cell and our comprehension of cellular physiology, altered medicine, science, biology, social structure, and culture” and what he believes the future of cellular manipulation will bring — replacement parts for “the new human” of his subtitle.

