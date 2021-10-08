The Sierra Club Catoctin Group is sponsoring an outdoor concert featuring Magpie at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 on the Lucy School campus in Middletown. The concert is open to the public, with a suggested donation of $15 per family or $5 per individual.
Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner are internationally known for their musical work in the environmental movement, and their performances are in demand by environmental action and education organizations. Locally, Magpie has performed at the Kennedy Center and Wolf Trap and has been interviewed on NPR. They received the Washington Area Music Associations “Wammie” award and have collaborated multiple times with folk icon Pete Seeger.
Their concert on the Lucy School campus will feature many songs that underscore environmental causes, singing out to young people about the importance of caring for the Earth’s natural resources, and that we all have a pivotal impact and role to play.
This performance is part of a six-week arts integration project at Lucy School. Students will be exploring various aspects of the environment on campus and in the world. Additional components of this arts integration project include visual art, theater and environmental stewardship.
VISUAL ART
Lucy School students will be working with New York City visual artist Maria Torffield, who will share her art installation on animal extinction, “To Be or Not to Be,” which was exhibited at the United Nations in New York.
Additionally, two local art pieces will be housed at the school. The first is a folding four-panel standing wooden display called “Shhhh . . . Listen.” Created by 23 artists, it illustrates quietly vanishing species from the Appalachian region.
The other exhibit is “The Tempestry,” knitted by 26 volunteers from eight faith congregations in Frederick County. The piece is a color-coded 8-foot-by-3.5-foot woolen climate graph based on NOAA annual temperature data for this area from 1900 through the present. This art will also be open to the public for viewing.
THEATER
Several classes will be exploring aspects of caring for the environment through process drama. Fifth and sixth grade students will be participating in a cross-grade project this fall that focuses primarily on the theme of endangered species. In addition to studying the theme of endangered species and the environment in their science class, they will be working on a play with the same theme in their humanities class.
They will present a 10-minute play called “Whoosh!” that is based on a story written by an 11-year-old student named Aditi Ganesh in Arizona and turned into a short play by playwright Suzan Zeder. Zeder, who has worked with Lucy School students in the past, reached out to the school to produce this short play. Aditi’s story was part of the national “I Have a Story” project pairing young writers (who wrote stories about their first year during COVID-19) with established playwrights. The plays will be part of an anthology that will be published by Dramatic Publishing Company. Lucy School students and teachers will be zooming with Aditi, Suzan and Maria during the project.
ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
On Oct. 15, Lucy School students will participate in a campus-wide Green and Clean day. They will participate in activities such as planting native milkweed seeds in the rain gardens, pulling invasive species to enable native wildflowers to grow, and learning about the important components of habitats for the variety of plants and animals at Lucy School.
Lucy School is an Arts Integrated School in Middletown at 9117 Frostown Rd., Middletown, with 17 acres set in the foothills of South Mountain. Learn more about Lucy School’s commitment to the environment at lucyschool.org/deep-connection-to-the-environment.
