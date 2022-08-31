After successfully running Mayta’s Peruvian Cuisine for several years, restaurant owner Jorge Velasquez wanted to bring something different to the Frederick community. He recently opened Al Dente Italian Cuisine, located in the same shopping plaza where Mayta’s continues to operate. Velasquez used to live in San Francisco and worked in an Italian restaurant for six years. At Al Dente, that appreciation for Italian cuisine is evident in the menu: antipasto (appetizers), such as meatballs, calamari and mussels; insalate (salads); pizza; and a variety of pasta, including gluten-free options. Specials include New York steak with fettuccine tossed in homemade pesto sauce and pollo al marsala, which is chicken breast braised in marsala wine with mushrooms and thyme, served with fettuccine tossed in Alfredo sauce. If you ask Velasquez, Al Dente offers unique flavors enhanced by local products. He has much love for the city of Frederick and looks forward to showcasing what his latest restaurant has to offer.
Signature Dish: Al Dente Italian Cuisine builds upon success
Tags
Mary Grace Keller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured events
The purpose of the hearing is to present changes to the Water and Sewer Rules and Regulation…
Fireworks. Art in the Park Night with a baseball design with balls designed by Keys players …
- –
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
Guest speakers who will help us move toward a sustainable future and create an positive impa…
Fireworks. Art in the Park Night with a baseball design with balls designed by Keys players …
- –
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
We welcome community submissions to our calendar. Post your events in the full calendar, under "Calendar & events" above.
The purpose of the hearing is to present changes to the Water and Sewer Rules and Regulation…
Fireworks. Art in the Park Night with a baseball design with balls designed by Keys players …
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
Guest speakers who will help us move toward a sustainable future and create an positive impa…
Fireworks. Art in the Park Night with a baseball design with balls designed by Keys players …
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
Drive through the Fire Station parking lot and purchase a dinner that includes 1/2 BBQ chick…
Over 25 Loudoun County musicians play and jam together all day long in this fundraiser to s…
Fireworks. Art in the Park Night with a baseball design with balls designed by Keys players …
Doug Alexander, Sandra Cullison Dutterer and Jimmy Linton will share information and memorie…
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Search the site
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.