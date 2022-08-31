Signature Dish-Al Dente Italian Cuisine
ABOVE: Al Dente Italian Cuisine owner Jorge Velasquez sits for a portrait inside the restaurant on Buckeystown Pike in Frederick. LEFT: The shrimp linguine alla vodka dish at Al Dente Italian Cuisine includes sautéed shrimp with basil in a vodka-cream sauce.

After successfully running Mayta’s Peruvian Cuisine for several years, restaurant owner Jorge Velasquez wanted to bring something different to the Frederick community. He recently opened Al Dente Italian Cuisine, located in the same shopping plaza where Mayta’s continues to operate. Velasquez used to live in San Francisco and worked in an Italian restaurant for six years. At Al Dente, that appreciation for Italian cuisine is evident in the menu: antipasto (appetizers), such as meatballs, calamari and mussels; insalate (salads); pizza; and a variety of pasta, including gluten-free options. Specials include New York steak with fettuccine tossed in homemade pesto sauce and pollo al marsala, which is chicken breast braised in marsala wine with mushrooms and thyme, served with fettuccine tossed in Alfredo sauce. If you ask Velasquez, Al Dente offers unique flavors enhanced by local products. He has much love for the city of Frederick and looks forward to showcasing what his latest restaurant has to offer.

Al Dente Italian Cuisine

The shrimp linguine alla vodka dish at Al Dente Italian Cuisine includes sautéed shrimp with basil in a vodka-cream sauce.

