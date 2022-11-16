Signature Dish-BK Juices
Buy Now

Owners Kimberly Johnson, left, and Bertrand Curtis stand for a portrait with the “Gang Green” juice at BK Juices on Nov. 9. The drink ingredients include kale, spinach, cucumber, pineapple, lemon, and apple.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Having opened just last month, BK Juices in downtown Frederick is definitely the new kid on the block. But owners Kimberly Johnson and Bertrand Curtis, Brooklyn natives, say the health food shop has already developed a loyal following for its vegan juices and smoothies. Even before opening as a brick-and-mortar, BK Juices was a staple at farmers’ markets, including the market hosted by SOUL Street for Black vendors. The shop’s menu pops with cleverly named products, like “Cold Killa,” a juice rich with immune system boosters like elderberry, cranberry, orange, ginger, echinacea and zinc, and “DATS B-A-N-A-N-A-S,” a smoothie with oats, maple syrup, vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon and, of course, banana. You can also consider Johnson and Curtis your hookup for sea moss, which has a long list of health benefits, including boosting your thyroid function, immunity, gut, digestive system and heart. Keep the couple on your radar. More brick-and-mortars in Maryland are yet to come, Johnson said.

BK Juices
Signature Dish-BK Juices
Buy Now

The “Gang Green” juice at BK Juices includes kale, spinach, cucumber, pineapple, lemon and apple.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription