Having opened just last month, BK Juices in downtown Frederick is definitely the new kid on the block. But owners Kimberly Johnson and Bertrand Curtis, Brooklyn natives, say the health food shop has already developed a loyal following for its vegan juices and smoothies. Even before opening as a brick-and-mortar, BK Juices was a staple at farmers’ markets, including the market hosted by SOUL Street for Black vendors. The shop’s menu pops with cleverly named products, like “Cold Killa,” a juice rich with immune system boosters like elderberry, cranberry, orange, ginger, echinacea and zinc, and “DATS B-A-N-A-N-A-S,” a smoothie with oats, maple syrup, vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon and, of course, banana. You can also consider Johnson and Curtis your hookup for sea moss, which has a long list of health benefits, including boosting your thyroid function, immunity, gut, digestive system and heart. Keep the couple on your radar. More brick-and-mortars in Maryland are yet to come, Johnson said.
Signature Dish: BK Juices make a splash in downtown Frederick
Angela Roberts
Reporter
